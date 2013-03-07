New Pharmaceuticals research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The 20 companies examined in this report had combined sales of more than US$17.4 billion in their most recently reported fiscal year, which generally concluded on 31st March 2012. Ranbaxy reported revenue of Rs.99,769 million (US$2,145 million) for the calendar year ended 31st December 2011, making it the leading company in terms of revenue. Of the companies listed, 18 reported improved sales over 2010/11.
New Guidance on Biosimilar Manufacture
In 2012, new “Guidelines on Similar Biologics” were published. The Guidelines were prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the Department of Biotechnology, and lay down the regulatory pathway for a biologic claiming to be similar to an already authorised reference biologic. The Guidelines apply to both locally-developed and imported products, although the precise approval process differs in each case. The document notes that a reduction in testing and data requirements at the preclinical and clinical level is likely to be possible for a biosimilar, however, ‘it is essential that the testing of the similar biologic be sufficient to ensure that the product meets acceptable levels of safety, efficacy and quality to ensure public health’.
A number of Indian companies are active in the biologics segment of the pharmaceutical market. Leading indigenous biotechnology companies include Biocon and Panacea Biotech, which ranked first and third in terms of revenue in the BioSpectrum-ABLE Biotech Industry Survey 2010. The Serum Institute of India was in second place. Unsurprisingly, the Indian biotech industry has its sights set on the regulated biosimilars markets of the EU and US. However, no Indian company has yet achieved a biosimilar approval in the EU and the US market remains in its infancy. A more realistic target for most companies, at least for the time being, is the domestic and emerging markets for biosimilars.
Where have all the outbound mergers gone?
Many Indian companies have pursued an aggressive acquisition policy in order to accelerate market growth or acquire manufacturing capacity. Prior to the economic downturn in 2008, this policy could be clearly seen with 10 acquisition/controlling stake deals announced in the year. Pressure on prices and variable performance have firmly put a lid on this activity, Sun Pharma’s eventual control of Taro being one of the few deals to go through since. Inward investment has equally been affected as interest in Indian companies has cooled. Matrix – one of the more acquisitive companies – was purchased in 2007 by Mylan. Now rebranded Mylan Laboratories, one of the better known names in India pharma has now gone.
Focus on...current and future markets
India’s domestic market: not achieving necessary growth
