The Indie Author Revolution: Self-Publishing Guru Releases Tell-All Guide to Writing Success.

‘The Indie Author Revolution: An Insider's Guide to Self-Publishing’, proves that passionate authors don’t need agents. In fact, the book’s own author believes desire and drive is all that’s required to achieve literary success.



“The age of the author is here, and indie authors have proven to be capable of achieving everything that, previously, only traditional publishers offered,” explains Beevas, who has personally mentored hundreds of authors to great success.



Continuing, “Authors now have the power to be their own publicists through social media, and to proudly sell their books by the merit of their own brands instead of relying on the seal of a publishing house.”



Beevas’ book uses insider-tips and exclusive author interviews to present the marketing options, available tools and success routes that each author should consider. Based off popular online platforms such as AuthorHouse and CreateSpace, Beevas provides a vital insight into how each self-publishing platform works, and how it may be suited to each individual author.



“Resources like Amazon's CreateSpace, Lightning Source, Smashwords, independent publishers and blogs, have put authors in control of their books' outlook. Authors are rewriting the process of becoming published. Some are releasing chapters in installments online, others are using print-on-demand, and others are financing their books production and marketing as a traditional publisher would,” Beevas adds.



With over ten thousand news book hitting Amazon’s virtual shelves every day, the book is poised to become a vital text for those looking to reap the benefits that self-publishing affords.



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



''This is a fascinating journey into the world of self-publishing written by someone who has been there. Beevas is revealing vital information for anyone wanting to become the next major independent author,” says Dan Poynter, bestselling author of The Self-Publishing Manual.



Another reviewer, Cathy Paper, was equally as impressed.



''Knowledge is power and if you're making the decision to publish your book, read on. From the 'Magic Wand' exercise to the list of publicity tips, you'll gain a lifetime of knowledge to become a star,” she says.



With thousands of authors fired up and inspired to make their writing dream a reality, Beevas remains optimistic about self-publishing’s outlook.



“Indie authors are creating good content and are okay with doing the hard work to get it to ready readers. It’s a revolution, but it’s not about overthrowing the ‘old.’ It’s about owning your passion and pursuing it without apology,” she concludes.



'The Indie Author Revolution: An Insider's Guide to Self-Publishing', published by Beaver's Pond Press, is available now from Amazon:



About the Author: Dara M. Beevas

Dara M. Beevas is a writer, editor, blogger, speaker and indie author. She mentors other indie authors as Vice President of Beaver's Pond Press, an award-winning mentoring publisher in the Twin Cities that has helped more than 600 indie authors self-publish. Her passion for authors and the indie author revolution led her to launch Wise, Ink, an online community for indie authors.



For most of her career, Beevas has worked in publishing. She was acquisitions editor for the American Chemical Society and has also worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She received her Master's Degree in publishing from George Washington University and was selected as an emerging writer by the Givens Foundation for African-American literature.



Originally from the Washington, D.C. area, Beevas moved to Minneapolis in 2007 with her husband Tomme Beevas.