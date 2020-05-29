The Indigenous Crisis in America Through Their Own Eyes

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore welcomes Diné/Ihanktonwan Dakota Journalist, Jacqueline Keeler on the Voice America – Variety Channel on June 2, 2020 at Noon Pacific.



The Native Tribes and the U.S. Government have a complicated and difficult history that's rarely taught in depth in schools and all too often remains invisible to most Americans today. With Covid-19 ravaging tribes across the nation, there continues to be a lack of support, a lack of follow through, and ongoing invisibility that harms native peoples' ability to care for themselves and their families.



Keeler, editor-in-chief of Pollen National Magazine, and contributor to many national and international media outlets including The Nation, BBC, MSNBC, and Democracy Now, will shed light on what's really happening on the reservations, what the impact on indigenous tribes really is, and any actions listeners can take to help.



The show will air live and phone lines will be open for callers to ask questions. Also featured during the show will be music by award-winning musician and Portland, OR native, Alan Peterson.



Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore is a family-friend radio show dedicated to helping create a world that works for everyone by challenging pre-conceived thoughts, beliefs and habits, and cultivating deeper gratitude. For more information, visit www.RiseandShineAsOne.com. Listen live on Voice America – Variety Channel. A replay will be available the same afternoon.