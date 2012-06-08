Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""The Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Indonesia



The country will allocate 0.9% of its GDP to defense expenditure during the forecast period, a figure which is larger than the level of 0.8% allocated in 2010.



Reasons To Buy

""The Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" allows you to



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Indonesian defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Indonesian defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Indonesian defense industry.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-indonesian-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-to-2016-market-profile-report-540980