Fast Market Research recommends "The Indonesian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The introduction of the Mining Law in 2009 encouraged investment in the Indonesian mining industry, while industry growth has also been driven by continued demand for key products and robust commodity prices. Indonesian mining production, which primarily comprises coal, tin, copper, gold, and ammonia mining, recorded a CAGR of 12.27% during the review period, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% over the forecast period (2012-2016). This growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increase in exports, as the escalating prices of minerals encourage companies to increase production. In terms of production volume, coal is the leading mineral in the Indonesian mining industry. Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of thermal coal and exports the majority of its production, with countries in Asia being the prime export destinations.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Coal accounts for the vast majority of Indonesian mining production.
- The Indonesian government plans to introduce a tax on all 65 different forms of minerals currently mined in the country, a move that is expected to reduce the industry's total exports and deter future foreign investment.
- Indonesia accounted for 2.8% of global hard coal production in 2010. In terms of lignite production, Indonesia was the second-largest producer in the world in 2010, behind only Germany.
- Indonesia is the second- largest producer of tin in the world. The country accounted for 20.2% of global tin production in 2010.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesian mining industry:
- It provides historical values for the Indonesian mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of production, consumption, imports and exports of key minerals in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the mining industry in Indonesia
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues affecting the mining industry
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Indonesian mining industry
- The scope of this report is primarily confined to coal, two major metallic (tin and copper) and two non-metallic minerals (gold and ammonia) which constitute a major part of the country's total mining industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian mining industry
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges
- Assess the industry structure and competitive landscape for key minerals, enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bumi Resources, Adaro Energy, Kaltim Prima Coal, Kideco Jaya Agung, Arutmin Indonesia, Berau Coal, Indominco Mandiri, Bukit Asam (Persero), Tbk, PT Timah, PT Koba Tin, PT Freeport, PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, PT Nusa Halmahera, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, PT Pupuk Sriwijawa, PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda, Aseah-Aceh Fertilizer, PT Pupuk Kujang
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Polish Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Chilean Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Ukrainian Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Australian Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Greek Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Mexico Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Indonesian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Iron and Steel Industry in the BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Greek Bentonite Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Greek Coal Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile