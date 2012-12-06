The Industrial Metal Market Becomes Real Time - the Metal Exchange

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- TMEX has been making progress continuously by increasing their resources to their customers. Their features include Search Engine, TradeScreen, Metal Exchange Calculator, Service Centers, News, Learning Center and Buy Requests.



- Search Engine – Customized Search which has the ability to search the world’s most comprehensive metal database based on user’s specification.

- TradeScreen – Trading platform which uses patented technology to give market prices in real time. Continuously updated and customizable.

- Metal Exchange Calculator – Powerful tool to run comparables and get a better handle on the market by choosing the shape, size, grade and condition and entering either price or quantities.

- Service Centers – Trusted service centers to perform additional work like Threading, Heat Treating, Drilling, Grinding, etc.

- News – Daily updated news listings.

- Learning center – a number of articles to help learn about metals, processes, etc.

- Buy Request – Uploads your request for buying metal on the network and regularly corresponds with you and the suppliers about it.



The Metal Exchange (TMEX) also gives a flexible pricing– showcase per day, seller membership, buyer membership and both seller and buyer membership.



For more details on pricing, kindly visit: http://www.tmex.com/index.php/TMEX-Website/subscription-pricing.html



Along with all these real time metal industry features, TMEX also offers the “Deal of the Day” – wherein, every day, TMEX allows 3 distributors to choose a product and offer incredible bargains.



For more information, kindly visit: http://tmex.com/