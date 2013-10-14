The Inflora Sales Team Offers Early Bird Discount for Registered Buyers, Provides Numerous Choices

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Upcoming condominium The Inflora located on Flora Drive in Singapore is now open for VVIP viewing and the sales team has announced that registered buyers during their sneak preview will get an additional early bird discount. Since this is the first official flat viewing to potential buyers, the options of selecting a required unit are also currently in abundance.



The 396 unit condominium will be open for VVIP flat viewing from October 12 to October 22, 2013.



Located in the eastern part of Singapore near Changi International Airport, Flora Drive is conveniently located between shopping & dining, recreational, business and educational hubs. The Inflora will also overlook the sea which is only a short drive away. However it is not merely the location which has caught many future residential owners and investors’ eye, but also the luxurious facilities the condominium will contain.



Offering top class facilities at a fair price is not an easy task in Singapore where luxury flourishes in many commercial and residential infrastructures. Since the project is under Hong Leong Holdings Ltd, a prestigious group that has been actively involved in shaping Singapore’s infrastructure since 1968, The Inflora will encompass the same world-class infrastructure the group of companies has constructed over its extensive operational years.



Gallery of the projected design of the 9 blocks of 8 storey building & 1 block of clubhouse which will have the swimming pool, tennis court, gym and other recreational facilities and a car parking in the basement with 406 lots, can be viewed on the official Inflora website. The website also contains specific project details, floor plans, location map and an overview of the Inflora site plan.



People who are interested in viewing the proposed flats are requested by The Inflora sales department to first either register through their website inflora.com.sg or contact them directly as soon as possible, such that their special VVIP viewing can be arranged beforehand.



Like other residential condominium of Hong Leong Holdings Ltd., The Inflora Condo Singapore is also projected to be booked instantly on the opening day. Hence, interested purchasers are advised by The Inflora sales team to make an informed yet quick decision and act accordingly.



About The Inflora

The Inflora is an upcoming condominium on Flora Drive in Singapore which is expected to be fully constructed by 2015. The Inflora is a project by Tripartite Developers Pte Ltd, which is a subsidiary of the popular Hong Leong Holdings Ltd. Through the online platform, http://inflora.com.sg/, specific details of the condominium and gallery of projected designs can be viewed. The Inflora will be open for flat viewing from 12-22 October 2013 and bookings will commence from 25 October 2013.



For more information about The Inflora, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of inflora.com.sg, please call at (+65) 6602 8227 / (+65) 6602 8283.