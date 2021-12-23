The Information Edge with Darren Yancy Interviews LTC Allen West, Candidate for Governor on Voice America's Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2021 -- Bringing his years of business and political experience to the forefront, Darren Yancy takes a concise look in key sectors of the economy, first responders, as well as rights under the Constitution. He presents these topics in a manner that shows the importance of each of these areas regarding consumer's liberty and pocketbooks, examines existing and pending legislation on these areas, and then has both industry and political guests on for discussion on these topics.



Darren brings close to 40 years of business experience to the observational forefront in sectors that impact everyday America. Darren has held political positions at both the county and state levels in Texas. A former candidate for US Congress and the Texas Senate, Darren brings direct experience to policy observations on legislative affairs and how they impact your liberty and your pocketbook.



The Information Edge with Darren Yancy is broadcast live every Wednesday at 3 PM Central Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archives of The Information Edge with Darren Yancy can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4005/the-information-edge .



Darren Yancy is the founder and Managing Member for the Yancy International Consulting Group, LP (YICGLP) which serves as a holding company for the various operating entities Darren is involved in. Darren experiences include carrier program formation and reinsurance, personnel and operations management, finance and accounting for operations, solicitation and sales, risk assessment & management programs, business brokerage including capital funding, placement of commercial insurance products, and commercial real estate. For more information, visit https://yicglp.com.



On December 1, 2021 Darren will add to his impressive list of broadcast guests with Republican Candidate for Governor of Texas (Ret) LTC Allen West. For more on LTC West and his candidacy, please visit www.west4texas.com



Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Allen B. West is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former member of the US Congress. His life has been defined as one of service, sacrifice, and commitment to this Republic, the United States of America. He believes it will be conservative, free market policies, not politics that secures a sound economic future for Americans – with growth, opportunity and returning the promise of the American dream for this generation and those to come. Allen West was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia in the same neighborhood where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached. He is the third of four generations of military servicemen, all combat veterans, in his family. West holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and two Masters, one from Kansas State University and another from the US Army Command and General Staff Officers College.



He is a NewsmaxTV contributor, Senior Fellow of the Media Research Center, and contributing columnist for Townhall and CNS News. LTC West is the author of Guardian of the Republic: An American Ronin's Journey to Family, Faith, and Freedom, Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death, and We Can Overcome: An American Black Conservative Manifesto. He is the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas Texas, and former Director of the Booker T. Washington Initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WP



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.