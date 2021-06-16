The Information Edge with Darren Yancy Tackles the Climate Lie with Gregory Wrightstone, Noted Author of "Inconvenient Facts"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- Bringing his years of business and political experience to the forefront, Darren Yancy takes a concise look in key sectors of the economy, first responders, as well as rights under the Constitution. He presents these topics in a manner that shows the importance of each of these areas regarding consumer's liberty and pocketbooks, examines existing and pending legislation on these areas, and then has both industry and political guests on for discussion on these topics.



Darren brings close to 40 years of business experience to the observational forefront in sectors that impact everyday America. Darren has held political positions at both the county and state levels in Texas. A former candidate for US Congress and the Texas Senate, Darren brings direct experience to policy observations on legislative affairs and how they impact your liberty and your pocketbook.



The Information Edge with Darren Yancy is broadcast live every Wednesday at 1 PM Pacific/3 PM Central/4 PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archives of The Information Edge with Darren Yancy can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4005/the-information-edge .



Darren Yancy is the founder and Managing Member for the Yancy Insurance & Consulting Group, LP (YICGLP) which serves as a holding company for the various operating entities Darren is involved in. Darren experiences include carrier program formation and reinsurance, personnel and operations management, finance and accounting for operations, solicitation and sales, risk assessment & management programs, business brokerage including capital funding, placement of commercial insurance products, and commercial real estate. For more information, visit https://yicglp.com.



On June 16, 2021 Darren will add to his impressive list of broadcast guests with Gregory Wrightstone, noted author of "Inconvenient Facts", his book with sheds light on the misinformation concerning the media's portrayal of climate change. Gregory has appeared on numerous media outlets including Fox News with Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson with Brian Kilmeade, NewsMax, One American News, The Blaze with Glenn Beck, The Epoch Times, as well as the Heritage Foundations Daily Signal. Gregory as also given testimony on climate change to the Pennsylvania House Committee on Cap & Trade.



Gregory founded the CO2 Coalition in 2015 for the purpose of educating thought leaders, policy makers, and the public about the important contribution made by carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy. The Coalition seeks to engage in an informed and dispassionate discussion of climate change, humans' role in the climate system, the limitations of climate models, and the consequences of mandated reductions in CO2 emissions.



In carrying out their mission, they seek to strengthen the understanding of the role of science and the scientific process in addressing complex public policy issues like climate change. Science produces empirical, measurable, objective facts and provides a means for testing hypotheses that can be replicated and potentially disproven. Approaches to policy that do not adhere to the scientific process risk grave damage to the economy and to science.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4005/the-information-edge



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WP



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.