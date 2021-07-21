The Information Edge with Darren Yancy Talks Infrastructure and Natural Resources with US Congressman Bruce Westerman on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- Bringing his years of business and political experience to the forefront, Darren Yancy takes a concise look in key sectors of the economy, first responders, as well as rights under the Constitution. He presents these topics in a manner that shows the importance of each of these areas regarding consumer's liberty and pocketbooks, examines existing and pending legislation on these areas, and then has both industry and political guests on for discussion on these topics.



Darren brings close to 40 years of business experience to the observational forefront in sectors that impact everyday America. Darren has held political positions at both the county and state levels in Texas. A former candidate for US Congress and the Texas Senate, Darren brings direct experience to policy observations on legislative affairs and how they impact your liberty and your pocketbook.



The Information Edge with Darren Yancy is broadcast live every Wednesday at 3 PM Central Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archives of The Information Edge with Darren Yancy can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4005/the-information-edge



Darren Yancy is the founder and Managing Member for the Yancy Insurance & Consulting Group, LP (YICGLP) which serves as a holding company for the various operating entities Darren is involved in. Darren experiences include carrier program formation and reinsurance, personnel and operations management, finance and accounting for operations, solicitation and sales, risk assessment & management programs, business brokerage including capital funding, placement of commercial insurance products, and commercial real estate. For more information, visit https://yicglp.com.



On July 21, 2021 Darren will add to his impressive list of broadcast guests with US Congressman Bruce Westerman, R AR-04. As part of the House Transportation and Infrastructure and ranking member of the Committee on Natural Resources, Congressman Westerman brings a no nonsense approach and a voice of fiscal conservatism to the spending spree in Washington DC.



Prior to serving in Congress, Westerman was elected to two terms in the Arkansas General Assembly, where he was the state's first Republican House Majority Leader since Reconstruction following the 2013 GOP takeover of the Arkansas House of Representatives.



An engineer and forester by trade, Westerman worked for 22 years at Mid-South Engineering in Hot Springs. He was named Engineer of the Year by the Arkansas Society of Professional Engineers in 2013.



A 1990 graduate of the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological and Agricultural Engineering, Westerman was a four-year walk-on member of the Razorback football team. He was awarded the Outstanding Young Alumni Award in 2005 and the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2012. Westerman is also a graduate of Yale University, earning a Master of Forestry degree in 2001.



