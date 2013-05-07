The Innovative Benefits of an American Express Charge Card

Johannesburg, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- An American Express charge card gives you more financial flexibility while you enjoy a host of exclusive benefits. With the American Express Charge card you decide how you want to control your finances. On top of the quality services and benefits America Express is known for, you can enhance your lifestyle with a charge card.



How the Charge Card Works

The charge card has the benefit of no pre-set spending limit, unlike debit and credit cards. After making a purchase, you are then required to repay the full amount on the payment due date. Remaining balances are not carried over to the next month unless you add a specific amount to the budget feature on the card.



Although there is no pre-set spending limit on the charge card, there is a shadow limit assigned to the card which gives you more control over your finances. This shadow limit assigned to the card which gives you more control over your finances. This shadow limit is determined by several factors including your credit history, spending patterns and your current financial status. To ensure card members always get the most out of the charge card, the shadow limit it reviewed on a regular basis.



The American Express Gold Charge Card



The Gold Card offers you exclusive benefits that can be enjoyed worldwide. To apply for the Gold card, you need to:

- Be a South African resident over 18 years old

- Have a good credit rating

- Have an annual income of R200 000 or more



You can have a life of luxury and comfort with the American Express Gold Card.



Additional Benefits



Complimentary Travel Benefits

The American Express Gold Charge Card is accepted around the world, making it the perfect travel companion. The travel benefits of the card include automatic travel insurance and emergency cash which allows you to relax knowing you are covered in case of emergency while on vacation.



The Membership Reward Programme

With the American Express Gold Charge Card you can choose to join the Membership Rewards Programme that earns you points with each transaction made. The points never expire and can be used to get discounts, book flights, dine at restaurants, shop at malls as well as pay for your annual membership fees. The more you spend, the more points you accumulate so make sure you use your card for everyday spending. With the Platinum Card® card members enjoy automatic enrolment to the Membership Rewards Programme.



Account Security

Charge Card accounts are frequently monitored for unusual spending patterns which sometimes indicate fraudulent behaviour. When fraud is suspected card members are immediately contracted to verify transactions and if necessary the around is suspended. Additionally, all American Express cards require a PIN to access funds as a safer more secure way for clients to transact.



Exclusive benefits, exceptional service and total financial flexibility make the American Express Charge Card one of the most rewarding cards available.



About American Express

American Express is at the forefront of travel and financial services for consumers and business clients in South Africa and is one of the world’s leading global financial services brands.



American Express offers world-class Personal Cards, Small Business Cards, Corporate Cards, Merchant Services, Forex and Travel Services providing the financial solution best suited to your individual needs with the added option of rewarding yourself through the American Express Rewards Programme.



Get a Charge Card or Credit Card for personal use or let American Express help you run your Small Business with a revolving credit card where you enjoy flexibility and more business spending power. If you are a larger business, make use of a Corporate Card which provides the perfect platform to manage business expenses with a range of added benefits while Merchants who accept American Express cards help make their businesses grow.



Take control of your finances and apply for an American Express card today.