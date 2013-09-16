The Inspired Living Application Makes It Possible for the Average, Every Day Person, to Profit from the Exploding Mobile Application Industry

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Inspired Living Application, is a one of a kind, mobile application that makes it possible for the average, every day person, to profit from the exploding mobile application industry. The iLA application delivers a high quality, professionally produced, personal development video to your mobile device on a weekly basis. With iLA you will receive practical information from top professionals in their fields on topics ranging from:



Goal setting

Time management

Personal development

Business development

Leadership development

Financial management

Personal motivation, and more



In addition to having content delivered to your mobile device you will have access to iLA’s ever expanding video archive. At your convenience, you can access iLA’s content rich library to review past videos and explore subjects that interest you.



About iLA:

With iLA it’s never been easier to make extra income on a part time basis. By simply sharing the app with others you can make an extra $500.00 or $1,000.00 a month or more. There's never been a better time to take advantage of the exploding mobile app industry. Go get it online today http://www.ilivingapp.com/serenelife