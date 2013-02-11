New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research

Key Highlights
- Although the size of the Bahraini insurance industry is relatively small in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, it grew considerably at a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period (2007-2011).
- Such growth was a result of robust economic development in the country, large public infrastructure spending, a rapidly growing population and compulsory insurance provisions such as third-party motor insurance.
- These factors are expected to continue to support the growth of the industry over the forecast period, which will record a CAGR of 10.3%.
- Despite this growth potential, the insurance industry is expected to remain under pressure due to ongoing political unrest in the country and the GCC region.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Bahrain:
- It provides historical values for the Bahraini insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in Bahraini insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Bahrain and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Bahraini insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Bahraini insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Bahraini insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Bahraini insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co., Bahrain National Insurance Co., Gulf Union Insurance & Reinsurance Company BSC, Bahrain National Life Assurance Co., Al Ahlia Insurance Co.
