The Insurance Industry in Barbados, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The Barbados insurance industry is well established but underwent a challenging time during the review period (2008-2012). Difficulties began with the government bailout of the CL Financial Group and its subsidiaries, and issues were compounded by the global and domestic economic downturn. Barbados established itself as a strong domicile in which to conduct international insurance business and is ranked among the seven-leading captive domiciles in the world.
Key Highlights
- The Barbadian insurance industry is highly competitive and companies were compelled to maintain low premiums during the review period
- Low premiums are largely attributed to the nation's weak economic situation due to which unemployment increased and policyholders struggled to make payments
- Consequently, there has been a rise in the cancellation of policies and the profitability of operational companies during 2009-2011
- Unstable international economic conditions, combined with generally lower global and domestic interest rates, have also led to those companies with significant worldwide investments recording reductions in their earnings from those assets
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Barbados:
- It provides historical values for the Barbados insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Barbados insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Barbados and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Co-operators General Insurance Company Limited, The Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited, Sagicor Life Inc, Sagicor General, Guardian General Insurance Limited
