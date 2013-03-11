The Insurance Industry in Cameroon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Cameroon has a small insurance industry. Given the market size, the non-life insurance segment is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of 18 companies. The global financial crisis had both a direct and indirect impact on the industry; Cameroon’s economy is largely dependent on commodity exports, which declined during 2008–2010 as a result of the crisis and negatively affected the overall economy. The volume of goods and services exported by the country declined by 4% in 2008, 2.7% in 2009 and 1.2% in 2010 respectively. In 2009, the IMF disbursed US$144 million under its Exogenous Shocks Facility to help Cameroon cope with the adverse effects of the crisis. In addition, the decline in exports directly caused written premiums in the marine, aviation and transit insurance category to decline in 2008 and in 2009. The Cameroon Automobile Guarantee Fund (CAMAF) project is expected to help the country’s low-income population buy auto insurance, which is expected to translate into an increased demand for motor insurance.



Key Highlights

- The Cameroonian insurance industry is highly under developed and offers lucrative potential for growth, given the relative growth in the country’s labor force and increasing GDP per capita.

- More than 90% of Cameroonians do not have access to traditional insurance products.

- The Cameroon Insurance Companies Association (ASAC) intends to increase the size of the market through various measures, ranging from the simplification of procedures to diversification of the product portfolio, as well as the launch of awareness campaigns which educate the public about the benefits of having insurance.

- As part of this objective, the ASAC has also undertaken various initiatives including reactivating the national arbitration commission, starting up a pool of co insurance for insuring risks related to public transportation, signing an inter-company agreement on unpaid premiums and introducing a new health policy.



Chanas Assurances SA AXA Cameroon SAAR Allianz Africa



