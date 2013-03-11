The Insurance Industry in C?Te d'Ivoire, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Côte d’Ivoire (sometimes anglicized as Ivory Coast) has a small insurance industry, encompassing a population of around 23.4 million. Given its size, the insurance industry is highly competitive and fragmented with 29 companies having a presence. GDP at constant prices in Côte d’Ivoire fell by 4.7% in 2011 due to post-electoral violence. This had an adverse affect on the insurance industry, and growth in the life and non-life segments slowed in 2011. The IMF and the World Bank approved debt relief with a present value of US$4.4 billion for Côte d’Ivoire in 2012 which, combined with other debt relief, makes a total fund of US$7.7 billion. This fund is expected to enhance the country’s business environment. The global financial crisis had an indirect effect on the Ivoirian insurance industry, as the country’s economy is largely dependent on commodity exports. As a result, written premiums in marine, aviation and transit insurance fell by 21.8% in 2009 over the previous year.
Key Highlights
- Insurance penetration as a percentage of GDP in Côte d’Ivoire is very low in comparison with developed countries.
- The Ivoirian insurance industry comprises both domestic and foreign insurance companies.
- Foreign direct investment is allowed, and global insurer Allianz has been active in Côte d’Ivoire since 1976.
- The distribution of insurance products through bancassurance is rising in Côte d’Ivoire.
- The rising population in Côte d’Ivoire spurred demand for all types of life insurance products during the review period, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
- Demand for life products in general is largely dependent on a country’s population and its growth.
- Poverty has been the main obstacle to growth for the Ivoirian insurance industry, particularly in rural areas.
Colina SA Colina Vie Union des Assurances de Côte d'Ivoire Vie Nouvelle Societe Interafricaine D’assurances NSIA Vie Côte d’Ivoire
