The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Market Report

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Cyprus:
- It provides historic values for the Cypriot insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Cypriot insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Cyprus and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Highlights
- Although the Cypriot industry is relatively small, EU membership is helping the country to attract international insurance management and reinsurance operations.
- The low penetration rate of life insurance, an aging population and rising life expectancy is expected to drive the growth of the life and personal accident and health insurance segments.
- Product development and marketing campaigns are likely to increase public awareness with regards to health insurance.
- Reforms in pensions and healthcare will support the growth of retirement-related life insurance products such as annuity and superannuation.
- Infrastructural investments, coupled with a growing property market, will support the demand for non-life products.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: EuroLife Ltd, Laiki Cyprialife Ltd, Universal Life Insurance Public Company Limited, Pancyprian Insurance Company Ltd, General Insurance of Cyprus (GIC)
