The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

- The Cypriot insurance industry’s growth prospects by insurance segments and categories
- The competitive landscape in the Cyprus insurance industry
- The current trends and drivers of the Cyprus insurance industry
- The challenges facing the Cyprus insurance industry
- The regulatory framework of the Cyprus insurance industry
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Cyprus
- It provides historic values for the Cypriot insurance industry for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Cypriot insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Cyprus and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
Key Highlights
- Although the Cypriot industry is relatively small, EU membership is helping the country to attract international insurance management and reinsurance operations.
- The low penetration rate of life insurance, an aging population and rising life expectancy is expected to drive the growth of the life and personal accident and health insurance segments.
- Product development and marketing campaigns are likely to increase public awareness with regards to health insurance.
- Reforms in pensions and healthcare will support the growth of retirement-related life insurance products such as annuity and superannuation.
- Infrastructural investments, coupled with a growing property market, will support the demand for non-life products.
Companies Mentioned
EuroLife Ltd Laiki Cyprialife Ltd Universal Life Insurance Public Company Limited Pancyprian Insurance Company Ltd General Insurance of Cyprus (GIC)
