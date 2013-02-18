New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The Danish insurance industry is highly competitive, with one of the highest insurance densities in the world. The Key factors affecting the performance of the Danish insurance industry during the last decade include fierce competition in the non-life segment and the increasing amount of risk being retained by insurers. The Danish insurance industry grew at a CAGR of 4.1%, primarily supported by the life insurance segment. The financial crisis, European debt crisis and fall in equity and bond prices caused losses in the insurance industry, which are expected to force Danish insurance companies to increase their policy prices and expand their consumer bases over the forecast period. Pensions accounted for a large share of the Danish life insurance segment, and played a major role in driving the overall life segment during the review period. There was a shift in focus by Danish life insurance companies from traditional insurance contracts with minimum-return guarantees to more transparent products, where the insured bears more of the investment risk.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Denmark:
- It provides historical values for Danish insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in Danish insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Denmark
- It provides a detailed description of the insurance regulatory framework in the country
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PFA Pension, Danica Pension, TrygVesta Forsikring, PensionDanmark, Codan Forsikring AS, Topdanmark Forsikring AS, Sampension KP Liv
