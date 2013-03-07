The Insurance Industry in Dominican Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in the Dominican Republic, including:
- The Dominican Republic insurance industry’s growth prospects by insurance segments and categories
- The competitive landscape in the Dominican Republic insurance industry
- The current trends and drivers of the Dominican Republic insurance industry
- The challenges facing the Dominican Republic insurance industry
- The regulatory framework of the Dominican Republic insurance industry
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in the Dominican Republic:
- It provides historic values for the Dominican Republic insurance industry for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011–2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Dominican Republic insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in the Dominican Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Highlights
- The Dominican insurance industry is expected to grow over the forecast period.
- Stable economic growth, increased investment in infrastructure, and growing demand for health insurance are the main factors which will support growth.
- Also, a new mortgage law to facilitate the growth of the housing market in the country will spur the demand for products related to property insurance.
- Low insurance penetration will provide companies with potential for growth, supported by increasing consumer awareness of insurance.
- New product developments to cater to the growing and changing needs of consumers, along with strategic alliances by companies to expand market presence, will drive growth in the coming years.
Companies Mentioned
Seguros Universal, CA Banreservas Seguros, SA Mapfre BHD Compañía de Seguros, SA La Colonial, SA, Compañía de Seguros Progreso Compañía de Seguros SA
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/95123/the-insurance-industry-in-dominican-republic-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2016.html