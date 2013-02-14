Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Dominican Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in the Dominican Republic:
- It provides historic values for the Dominican Republic insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Dominican Republic insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in the Dominican Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Dominican insurance industry is expected to grow over the forecast period.
- Stable economic growth, increased investment in infrastructure, and growing demand for health insurance are the main factors which will support growth.
- Also, a new mortgage law to facilitate the growth of the housing market in the country will spur the demand for products related to property insurance.
- Low insurance penetration will provide companies with potential for growth, supported by increasing consumer awareness of insurance.
- New product developments to cater to the growing and changing needs of consumers, along with strategic alliances by companies to expand market presence, will drive growth in the coming years.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in the Dominican Republic:
- It provides historic values for the Dominican Republic insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Dominican Republic insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in the Dominican Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Dominican Republic insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Dominican Republic insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Dominican Republic insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Dominican Republic insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Seguros Universal, CA, Banreservas Seguros, SA, Mapfre BHD Compania de Seguros, SA, La Colonial, SA, Compania de Seguros, Progreso Compania de Seguros SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Trinidad and Tobago, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Guatemala, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in UAE, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016