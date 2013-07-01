Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Ethiopia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The Ethiopian insurance industry is relatively under developed in comparison to that of other African countries. The nation recorded strong economic growth during the review period (2008-2012). GDP at current prices posted a CAGR of 30.8% during the review period and is projected to record a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period (2012-2017). However, the country is still ranked among the poorest in the world, indeed half of the population lives below the poverty line. Nevertheless, driven by economic growth, the insurance industry recorded a CAGR of 27% during the review period and is anticipated to value ETB6.8 billion (US$387.8 million) in 2017.
Key Highlights
- The Ethiopian insurance industry is relatively under developed in comparison to that of other African countries
- The nation recorded strong economic growth during the review period (2008-2012)
- Driven by economic growth, the insurance industry recorded a CAGR of 27% during the review period
- Most insurance companies in Ethiopia have sister banks and generate business by using them as a distribution channel
- These banks often refer their customers to purchase life insurance policies from their sister insurers
- The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), the insurance industry's regulatory authority, is undergoing a process of preparing a framework for microinsurance
