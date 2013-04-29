New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Gambia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The insurance industry in Gambia is small and fragmented. There are 11 insurance companies in the country, out of which nine are authorized to operate in the non-life insurance segment, one operates in the life insurance segment while the remaining company operates in both segments. There are also seven insurance brokers and 13 insurance agents in the country. According to the United Nations Development Programme's 2011 Human Development Index, Gambia is one of the poorest countries in the world, with a world ranking of 168 out of 187. Poverty is widespread in the rural population and three-quarters of the rural population are classified as poor. These conditions hampered the growth of the country's insurance industry, as people did not have sufficient funds to invest in insurance policies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The insurance industry in Gambia is small and fragmented
- There are 11 insurance companies in the country, out of which nine are authorized to operate in the non-life insurance segment, one operates in the life insurance segment while the remaining company operates in both segments
- Despite stringent regulations in the Gambian insurance industry, many unethical practices are gaining ground in the country
- The Insurance Association of the Gambia (IAG) is making efforts to educate people about the importance of insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Gambia:
- It provides historical values for the Gambian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Gambian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Gambia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Gambian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Gambian insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Gambian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Gambian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: International Insurance Company Limited, IGI Gamstar Insurance Company, Great Alliance Insurance Company Limited, Sunshine Insurance Company, Global Security Insurance Company Limited
