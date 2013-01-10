"The Insurance Industry in Greece, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Greece, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Greece has been in recession since 2008 and in 2011 the economy contracted by 6.9%. The nation was granted two bailouts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the EU. While the first bailout was sanctioned in 2010, the second was ratified in February 2012. However, with worsening economic conditions, the possibility of a third bailout, with loans of up to EUR44 billion was agreed upon by Eurozone finance ministers in November 2012. The country is not expected to return to positive growth until 2015, once the sovereign debt crisis begins to subside. The growth of the Greek insurance industry is closely tied to the nation's economic growth. Consequently, its performance was adversely impacted by the country's prolonged recession.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Greece:
- It provides historical values for the Greek insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Greek insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Greece and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Greek insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Greek insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Greek insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Greek insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Ethniki, Hellenic General Insurance Company SA, Interamerican Property and Casualty Insurance Co. SA, Agrotiki Insurance SA, Intersalonika SA, ING Greek Life Insurance Company SA
