The Insurance Industry in Guatemala, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 New Report

Key Highlights
- Guatemala has a small insurance industry with only 17 insurers operating in the industry in 2011.
- The global financial crisis affected the Guatemalan economy and thus had a direct effect on the Guatemalan insurance industry during the review period.
- Insurance penetration, as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) in Guatemala, stood at 1.24% in 2011, which is very low when compared to developed countries.
- The Guatemalan insurance industry is mainly comprised of domestic insurance companies but foreign insurance companies started to enter the industry after the changes in insurance law in 2011.
- Foreign insurance companies are allowed to operate in the country through branches.
- The Guatemalan insurance industry was led by the property, motor and health insurance categories.
- The high rate of road accidents supported the growth of motor insurance while a high risk of natural disasters supported the growth of property insurance.
- The inadequate public healthcare system increased the scope for private health insurance in Guatemala.
Companies Mentioned
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala Chartis Seguros Guatemala Pan-American Life Insurance
