"The Insurance Industry in Kazakhstan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Kazakhstan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Kazakhstan has maintained steady economic growth during the review period (2008-2012), and expansion is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The Kazakh insurance industry registered a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period. Growth is attributed to the life segment which registered an increased at a staggering CAGR of 76%. The non-life segment which accounted for 58.7% of total written premiums in 2012, recorded a moderate CAGR of 1.2 % during the review period. The life insurance segment is expected to record growth over the forecast period. It is dominated by the general annuity category.
Key Highlights
- Kazakhstan has maintained steady economic growth during the review period and expansion is expected to continue throughout the forecast period
- The Kazakh insurance industry registered a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period
- Growth is attributed to the life segment which registered an increased at a staggering CAGR of 76% during the review period
- The non-life segment dominated the industry with 58.7% of total written premiums and recorded a marginal expansion at a CAGR of 1.2% during the review period
- The life insurance segment is expected to record growth over the forecast period. It is dominated by the general annuity category
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Kazakhstan:
- It provides historical values for the Kazakhstan insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Kazakhstan insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Kazakhstan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Kazakhstan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Kazakhstan insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Kazakhstan insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Kazakhstan insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Halyk-Kazakhinstrakh JSC, Eurasia Insurance Company, Nomad Insurance, Kazkommerts- Policy, Oil Insurance Company, Kazkommerts-Life
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