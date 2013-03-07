The Insurance Industry in Liechtenstein, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The report provides in depth industry analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Liechtenstein, including:

- The Liechtenstein insurance industry’s growth prospects by insurance segments and sub-segments

- The competitive landscape in the Liechtenstein insurance industry

- The current trends and drivers of the Liechtenstein insurance industry

- The challenges facing the Liechtenstein insurance industry

- The regulatory framework of the Liechtenstein insurance industry



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Liechtenstein

- It provides historical values for the Liechtenstein insurance industry for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2013–2017 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Liechtenstein insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017

- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

- It profiles the top insurance companies in Liechtenstein and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Key Highlights

- Liechtenstein’s insurance industry is primarily driven by offshore business and over 99% of revenues were generated from EU and Swiss markets in 2011.

- Liechtenstein’s insurance industry is among the most popular destinations for EU and Swiss insurers due its favorable regulatory framework and the government’s commercial tie-ups with member states and Switzerland.

- Growth within the life insurance segment is being attributed to increasing demand for fund and unit-linked products, while growth in the non-life and personal accident and health insurance segments is being driven by compulsory insurance for building, health and fire.

- The country’s stable socioeconomic environment, combined with a robust financial policy, low interest rates and constructive tax legislation, are considered key factors in encouraging foreign investment.

- Health insurance is compulsory in Liechtenstein. The mandatory policy can be bought from insurers operating in Liechtenstein, Switzerland and EEA countries. However, students from EU member states are legally insured in their own country and do not require a separate policy.



