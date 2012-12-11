New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Luxembourg is one of the most developed nations in the world, with a service sector that accounts for most of its economic output. A healthy growth rate was recorded during the review period, excluding 2011 which witnessed a decline of around 32.4% following the Eurozone economic crisis. Widely considered the most important private banking center, it is a hub for Europe's leading reinsurance companies and therefore the growth of the insurance industry is heavily supported. One of the supporting factors in the expansion of life insurance premiums has been the sale of savings products to non-residents, and a demand for endowment, and marriage and birth insurance. Most of Luxembourg's insurance and reinsurance companies are local subsidiaries of global companies.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Luxembourg:
- It provides historical values for the Luxembourg insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Luxembourg insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Luxembourg and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related in the Luxembourg insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Luxembourg insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the the Luxembourg insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Luxembourg insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Foyer SA, Swiss Life Insurance, Cardif Lux Vie SA, Axa Luxembourg, AGF Benelux SA, Dexia Insurance, Sogelife Insurance, P&V Insurance, Chartis Europe SA, DKV Luxembourg
