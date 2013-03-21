The Insurance Industry in Macau, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Study Released

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Macau, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Macau is one of the two special administrative regions of the People's Republic of China. The region's economy is predominantly dependent on tourism, gambling and the manufacturing sector. However, the contribution of the financial services sector, including the insurance industry, is gradually increasing. The value of the Macau insurance industry grew during the review period (2007-2011), with life insurance being the largest segment. The growth of the insurance industry is being driven by expanding casino-related infrastructure development projects and a favorable regulatory framework, including a wide range of compulsory insurance categories such as motor third-party liability and various professional liability insurance categories. Macau has the second highest life expectancy in the world, which also contributed to the overall growth of the insurance industry during the review period. These factors are expected to remain important over the forecast period (2011-2016), which is likely to continue to witness insurance industry growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Macau is one of the two special administrative regions of the People's Republic of China.
- The region's economy is predominantly dependent on tourism, gambling and the manufacturing sector.
- However, the contribution of the financial services sector, including the insurance industry, is gradually increasing.
- The value of the Macau insurance industry grew during the review period (2007-2011), with life insurance being the largest segment.
- The growth of the insurance industry is being driven by expanding casino-related infrastructure development projects and a favorable regulatory framework, including a wide range of compulsory insurance categories such as motor third-party liability and various professional liability insurance categories.
- Macau has the second highest life expectancy in the world, which also contributed to the overall growth of the insurance industry during the review period. These factors are expected to remain important over the forecast period (2011-2016), which is likely to continue to witness insurance industry growth.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Macau:
- It provides historical values for the Macau insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Macau insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Macau and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: American International Assurance Co. (B) Ltd, China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited, Macau Life Insurance Company Limited, Manulife (International) Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Trinidad and Tobago, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Guatemala, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in UAE, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Tunisia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016