The Insurance Industry in Malawi, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

The Malawian insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Malawian insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Malawi insurance industry

The challenges facing the Malawi insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Malawi insurance industry



Summary



Malawi has a small and growing insurance industry which encompasses a population of 16.63 million. It grew at a positive growth rate during the review period, recording a CAGR of 14.2% in terms of written premium value. The Malawian insurance industry is regulated by the registrar of Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), which is responsible for exerting control over the insurance and allied activities performed by all entities in the industry, including insurance companies, reinsurance companies, insurance brokers, loss adjusters and intermediaries.



Over the forecast period, the insurance industry is expected to be driven by the growing economy and consistent efforts by the regulatory authority such as introduction of new directives to facilitate necessary upgradation. However, falling profitability and a low penetration rate will be the major challenges faced by Malawian insurers.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Malawi:



It provides historical values for the Malawian insurance industry for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Malawian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Malawi and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Key Highlights



Malawi has a small and growing insurance industry which encompasses a population of 16.63 million

The performance of the group life insurance category in the life insurance segment was exceptional in 2011, due to the rise in the number of group life insurance policies

The group life category is expected to drive the life insurance segment over the forecast period

The agricultural sector continues to be the main driver of the Malawian economy

Increased tobacco production will further increase exports from Malawi over the forecast period, resulting in positive growth in the insurance industry, supported by the promotion of marine and transit insurance



