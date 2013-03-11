The Insurance Industry in Mali, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The insurance industry in Mali is not very developed and accounts for less than 1% of the country’s total GDP. The Malian economy depends heavily on foreign aid and is vulnerable to fluctuations in world prices of cotton and gold. Around 70% of the population lives in rural areas, the majority of which lives below the poverty line. The combination of a significantly large rural population, high levels of poverty, a low literacy rate and the highly uneven distribution of income is hindering the growth of the insurance industry in the country. The key segment driving the overall Malian insurance industry is the non-life insurance segment, which accounts for more than 70% of the industry’s total gross premiums. The Malian insurance industry is under the regulation of the Conférence Internationale des Marché d’Assurances (CIMA).



Key Highlights

- The insurance industry in Mali is not very developed and accounts for less than 1% of the country’s total GDP.

- The key segment driving the overall Malian insurance industry is the non-life insurance segment.

- Growth in the Malian export industry is impacting the insurance industry positively by driving growth in the marine and transit insurance category.

- The production of cotton in the country is recording consistent growth, leading to escalated export activities.

- The high unemployment rate in Mali has become a major concern for insurers in the country.

- The insurance industry in Mali is dominated by Colina Mali SA



Companies Mentioned



Société Nouvelle d'Assurance Vie (SONAVIE) Colina Mali SA Allianz Assurances Mali Assurances Lafia SA Nouvelle Alliance d'Assurances SA



