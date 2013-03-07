The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Moldova, including:
Key Highlights
- Despite being the poorest country in Europe and registering negative growth in 2009 due to the global financial crisis, the Moldovan economy posted a strong growth in 2010 and is projected to exhibit double digit growth over the forecast period.
- As the growth of the insurance industry is correlated with the country’s economic growth, the Moldovan insurance industry recorded negative growth as a result of declining growth in the economy in 2009.
- Similarly, the strong revival of the economy in subsequent years had a positive influence on the insurance industry.
- The broker distribution channel is increasingly gaining prominence in the Moldovan insurance industry.
- The Moldovan insurance industry went through a phase of consolidation during 2007–2010 after the revision of insurance regulations in 2007.
- The revised regulations led to an increase in capital requirements of companies.
