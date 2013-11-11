The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Moldovan insurance industry is among the smallest in Europe, with gross written premiums amounting to MDL953.2 million (US$78.7 million) in 2012. The country's insurance penetration rate stood at 1.2%, comparatively low compared to the 2012 European average of 7.6%. The insurance industry is dominated by the non-life segment, which accounted for 87.6% of the gross insurance premium in 2012. There were 19 companies operating in the industry at end of 2012, with three insurers operating in both the life and non-life segments. The insurance industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2012-2017).
Key Highlights
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- Moldova's economy is highly dependent on agriculture, which makes the country vulnerable to adverse weather conditions. After registering a strong growth for two years (in 2010 and 2011), GDP registered an abrupt slowdown in 2012 due to severe drought in the country.
- The Moldovan insurance industry is among the smallest in Europe, with gross written premiums amounting to MDL953.2 million (US$78.7 million) in 2012.
- The regulatory reform to separate composite insurers into life and non-life segments by 2012, is expected to led to consolidation in the industry.
- The brokers' distribution channel is increasingly gaining prominence in the Moldovan insurance industry.
- The Moldovan parliament passed a resolution in April 2012 to increase the amount of benefits paid on insured cars in the event of damage. The decision is expected to act in the favor of customers and will drive demand for motor insurance products.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Moldova:
- It provides historical values for the Moldovan insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Moldovan insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Moldova and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Moldovan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Moldovan insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Moldovan insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Moldovan insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Moldasig SA, Grawe Carat Asigur?ri SA, Asito S.A, Moldcargo SA, Donaris Group, Victoria Asigurari
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