The Insurance Industry in Mozambique, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mozambique ranked among the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2011. This was partly due to the nation exporting coal for the first time which placed it on the list of global exporters of mineral resources. Furthermore, the discovery of offshore natural gas garnered international interest and investment. Within this economic context, the insurance industry benefited and registered a CAGR of 28.6% during the review period (2008-2012).
Key Highlights
- The insurance industry is relatively small and penetration rates measured 1.45% in 2012.
- Over the forecast period (2012-2017), infrastructural investments, exports of mineral products, new product development and increased healthcare expenditure will support industry growth.
- The industry recorded an increase in the volume of operational insurance companies during the review period, from five in 2008 to eight in 2011.
- A high combined ratio is one of the key concerns for insurance companies operating in Mozambique.
- A new supervisory entity - the Insurance Institute of Mozambique - was formed and a new accounting method based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was approved on January 1st 2011.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Seguradora Internacional de Mocambique, Empresa Mocambicana de Seguros, Hollard Mocambique Companhia de Seguros,
