Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Namibia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Namibian insurance industry grew in written premium value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the review period. The Namibian insurance industry is dominated by the life segment, which accounted for 70.2% of overall gross written premiums in 2011. The overall Namibian insurance industry is highly concentrated, with 17 insurers and one reinsurer operating in 2011. The life segment is highly concentrated, with the top five companies accounting for 87% of the overall net written premium in 2010. In the Namibian insurance industry, there are no effective distribution channels which can help to expand the non-life segment business more efficiently.
Key Highlights
- The Namibian insurance industry grew in written premium value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the review period.
- The Namibian insurance industry is dominated by the life segment, which accounted for 70.2% of overall gross written premiums in 2011.
- The overall Namibian insurance industry is highly concentrated, with 17 insurers and one reinsurer operating in 2011.
- The life segment is highly concentrated, with the top five companies accounting for 87% of the overall net written premium in 2010.
- In the Namibian insurance industry, there are no effective distribution channels which can help to expand the non-life segment business more efficiently.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Namibia:
- It provides historical values for the Namibian insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Namibian insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Namibia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related in the Namibian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Namibian insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Namibian insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Namibian insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Outsurance Namibia, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Namibia) Ltd, Welwitschia Nammic Insurance Brokers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Israel, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Taiwan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016