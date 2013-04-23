Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Insurance Industry in Paraguay, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering
The insurance industry in Paraguay is small when compared with other Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina. However, it is highly competitive and fragmented, with immense potential for growth. Despite being a small economy and registering negative growth in 2009 due to the global financial crisis, the Paraguayan economy posted strong growth of 20% in 2010. As the countrys economy is mainly dependent on the agriculture and commercial sectors, the country was able to weather the financial crisis and is projected to record double-digit growth over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Paraguay:
It provides historical values for the Paraguayan insurance industry for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Paraguayan insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It profiles the top insurance companies in Paraguay and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Paraguayan insurance industry and each segment within it
Assess the competitive dynamics in the Paraguayan insurance industry
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Paraguayan insurance industry
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
Gain insights into key regulations governing the Paraguayan insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Key Highlights
The Paraguayan insurance industry is small, highly competitive and fragmented
Paraguays insurance industry is dominated by the non-life insurance segment
Increases in the number of motor vehicles and accidents in the country are guiding citizens towards motor insurance, and the government is also planning to introduce compulsory motor insurance for third-party liabilities, which is expected to drive the motor insurance category over the forecast period
Life insurance in Paraguay is dominated by the group life category
The growth in group life insurance can be attributed to increased employment in Paraguay
Companies Mentioned
Mapfre Paraguay Compaa de Seguros SA
La Consolidada SA de Seguros
Aseguradora del Este SA de Seguros y Reaseguros
Aseguradora Paraguaya SA
Rumbos SA de Seguros
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/101702/the-insurance-industry-in-paraguay-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html