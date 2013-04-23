Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Insurance Industry in Paraguay, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The insurance industry in Paraguay is small when compared with other Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina. However, it is highly competitive and fragmented, with immense potential for growth. Despite being a small economy and registering negative growth in 2009 due to the global financial crisis, the Paraguayan economy posted strong growth of 20% in 2010. As the countrys economy is mainly dependent on the agriculture and commercial sectors, the country was able to weather the financial crisis and is projected to record double-digit growth over the forecast period.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Paraguay:

It provides historical values for the Paraguayan insurance industry for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Paraguayan insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Paraguay and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Paraguayan insurance industry and each segment within it

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Paraguayan insurance industry

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Paraguayan insurance industry

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Paraguayan insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future



Key Highlights

The Paraguayan insurance industry is small, highly competitive and fragmented

Paraguays insurance industry is dominated by the non-life insurance segment

Increases in the number of motor vehicles and accidents in the country are guiding citizens towards motor insurance, and the government is also planning to introduce compulsory motor insurance for third-party liabilities, which is expected to drive the motor insurance category over the forecast period

Life insurance in Paraguay is dominated by the group life category

The growth in group life insurance can be attributed to increased employment in Paraguay



Companies Mentioned



Mapfre Paraguay Compaa de Seguros SA

La Consolidada SA de Seguros

Aseguradora del Este SA de Seguros y Reaseguros

Aseguradora Paraguaya SA

Rumbos SA de Seguros



