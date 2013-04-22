Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Insurance Industry in Senegal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

Senegal has a small insurance industry, which represented just 1.4% of the countrys GDP in 2011, lower than the African average of 4.8%. The Senegalese insurance industry is the third-largest among the Confrence Interafricaine des Marchs d'Assurances (CIMA) member states in terms of gross written premium. There were only 19 insurance and two reinsurance companies operating in Senegal in 2011: 13 in the non-life segment and six in the life segment. The global financial crisis had an indirect effect on the Senegalese insurance industry as the countrys economy is largely dependent on exports, in particular of cotton and peanuts. Growth in the construction industry, government initiatives towards private spending, rising automobile sales, and an increasing tendency towards savings supported the growth of the Senegalese insurance industry during the review period.



Key Highlights

Senegal has a small insurance industry.

Rising awareness of savings among the Senegalese population encouraged them towards life insurance savings products, which supported the insurance industrys growth during the review period.

Developments such as the new airport in Diass, and the construction 467 miles of railway to link mines in the south-east of the country to Dakar are expected to support the insurance industry over the forecast period.

Rising healthcare costs and inadequate public healthcare services supported the growth of private health insurance in Senegal during the review period.

A new IMF program in Senegal encourages private sector development in the country, and is expected to support the insurance industry over the forecast period.



