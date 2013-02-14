"The Insurance Industry in Serbia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Serbia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- The Serbian insurance industry segment registered a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period. The growth is attributed to the life insurance segment posting a CAGR of 19.3%. However, the non-life insurance segment, which dominates the industry with a market share of 72.1%, recorded a CAGR of 4% during the review period. The personal accident and health category grew at a CAGR of 7.6%. Such growth was achieved despite limited economic growth. The life insurance segment is dominated by the endowment category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dunav Osiguranje a.d. Beograd, Delta Generali Osiguranje A.D., DDOR Novi Sad a.d., Wiener Stadtische Insurance Company, UNIQA nezivotno osiguranje a.d.o., Takovo osiguranje a.d. Kragujevac
