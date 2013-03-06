The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Despite unfavorable economic conditions in 2011, the Slovenian insurance industry performed relatively well. The success is primarily attributed to discipline in operations, a high awareness of the importance of risk management, stringent regulations and strict supervision. At the end of 2011, all of the companies engaged in the businesses of insurance, pension and reinsurance possessed adequate capital.
Key Highlights
- Poor economic conditions in Slovenia led to rising unemployment, stagnating purchasing power and an increased focus on saving
- The Slovenian insurance industry is highly concentrated and the industry landscape is likely to remain the same over the forecast period. The five leading life insurers represented 80% of the market in terms of written premiums in 2011
- Despite positive forecasts made at the beginning of 2011, the Slovenian insurance industry faced the repercussions of the deteriorating economic situation in the country
- As of 2011, a total of 16 insurance companies were operating in the Slovenian insurance industry
- Non-life is the largest insurance segment in Slovenia, accounting for 44.4% of the total written premiums generated in 2012, followed by the life and personal accident and health insurance segments
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Slovenia:
- It provides historical values for the Slovenian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Slovenian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Slovenia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Slovenian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Slovenian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Slovenian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovenian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Adriatic Slovenica Zavarovalna druzba d.d., Zavarovalnica Maribor d.d., Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d., Vzajemna Mutual Health Insurance Company, Zavarovalnica Tilia, d. d.
