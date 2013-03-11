The Insurance Industry in Suriname, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The Surinamese insurance industry is led by the non-life insurance segment, which accounted for 45% of the gross insurance premium (GWP) in 2011. The motor insurance category accounted for the largest share of the segment. At the end of 2011, 13 companies were operating in the Surinamese insurance industry consisting of five life insurance, six non-life insurance and two funeral insurance companies. The Central Bank of Suriname (CBvS) is the regulator of the country’s insurance industry. The Surinamese insurance industry remained relatively unaffected by the global and European debt crisis. The Surinamese insurance industry is currently facing challenges on account of stiff price competition and increasing value of paid claims.
Key Highlights
- A low insurance penetration rate, rising life expectancy and increasing healthcare costs will drive the growth of the life and personal accident and health insurance segments over the forecast period
- Growing product developments and increased use of technology by companies will help to attract and raise awareness for insurance products.
Assuria N.V. FATUM Schadeverzekering N.V. Self Reliance Insurance Company
