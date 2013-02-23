Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Taiwan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- The Taiwanese insurance market recorded modest growth during the review period (2007-2011). The life insurance segment accounted for 81.8% of the total Taiwanese insurance written premiums in 2011. In terms of insurance penetration rates, Taiwan is one of the leading countries in the world. The Taiwanese insurance industry contains both domestic and foreign insurers and is one the largest insurance markets in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the non-life segment records weaker penetration rates in terms of GDP when compared with life insurance rates.
Key Highlights
- The Taiwanese insurance market recorded modest growth during the review period (2007-2011).
- In terms of insurance penetration rates, Taiwan is one of the leading countries in the world.
- The Taiwanese insurance industry contains both domestic and foreign insurers and is one the largest insurance markets in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Following the third-phase tariff deregulation in the automobile and fire categories in 2009, pricing pressure increased in the non-life segment.
- Per capita disposable income is increasing in Taiwan and consequently consumer demand for insurance products increased.
Scope
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related in the Taiwanese insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Taiwanese insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Taiwanese insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Taiwanese insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Taiwan Life Insurance Co Ltd, PCA Life Assurance Company Limited, Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd, American Life Insurance Company (Taiwan), Manulife (International) Limited, Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd, Chung Kuo Insurance Company, Limited, Fubon Insurance Company Ltd, Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd.
