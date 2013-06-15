New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in the Maldives, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- The volume of the Maldivian insurance industry is very low and lags behind other South Asian markets. The industry has developed since 2004 when a new set of regulations were introduced by the island nation. The insurance industry grew at a CAGR of 11.0% during the review period. The growth of Takaful insurance, the proposed implementation of medical health insurance for all Maldivian citizens and the introduction of mandatory third-party motor vehicle liability insurance in 2012 are expected to be the main growth drivers for the insurance industry over the forecast period. The Maldives has a competitive insurance industry and over the forecast period the industry is expected to experience strong competition in tourism-aligned insurance products such as travel and diving insurance. Tourism is considered to be the primary revenue earner and is expected to be a growth driver for the insurance industry, with new products created in partnership with the government and other key stakeholders.
Key Highlights
- The industry has developed since 2004 when a new set of regulations were introduced by the island nation
- The volume of the Maldivian insurance industry is very low, and lags behind other South Asian markets
- The Maldives has a competitive insurance industry and over the forecast period the industry is expected to experience strong competition in tourism-aligned insurance products such as travel and diving insurance
- The Maldivian insurance industry has one of the smallest insurance penetrations in South Asia
- The Maldivian insurance industry is regulated by the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) and governed by the regional insurance law imposed by the MMA under Presidential Decree no. 2002/6
- The aging population is driving demand for pension and health insurance products
The Allied Insurance Company, The Ceylinco Insurance Company Pvt. Ltd, The Amana Takaful (Maldives) Plc
