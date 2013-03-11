The Insurance Industry in Togo, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The Togolese insurance industry is small and relatively under developed when compared to other countries with more mature economies. According to the FANAF report of 2012, the Togolese insurance industry was ranked eighth in terms of insurance sales turnover with a market share of 3.9%. There were fifteen insurance companies operating in the Togolese insurance industry by the end of 2010 and of these, seven were non-life insurers, five were life insurers and three were reinsurers. The Togolese insurance industry is regulated and supervised by the Inter?African Conference of Insurance Markets (CIMA).
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Togo
- It provides historical values for the Togo insurance industry for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Togo insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Togo and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Togo insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Togo insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Togo insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Togo insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Key Highlights
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew in 2010 and in 2011 which positively impacted the demand for the insurance industry.
- Economic growth has been supported by favorable government reform measures and increased investment on infrastructure.
- Over the forecast period, economic growth led by infrastructure investment will create employment opportunities and increase the need for insurance.
- Furthermore, a growing population and life expectancy rates, coupled with rising healthcare costs will drive demand.
- The Togolese insurance industry registered a decline in combined ratio during the review period across all the three segments.
- The development of the mining sector will contribute to the growth of exports. The insurance industry will benefit from a rise in demand for insurance products such as marine, transit and liability insurance products.
Companies Mentioned
NSIA Life Togo Colina SA Union Insurance of Togo Allianz Africa
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/100391/the-insurance-industry-in-togo-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html