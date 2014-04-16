Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Togo, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The Togolese insurance industry is small and relatively underdeveloped when compared to other countries with more mature economies. The overall gross written premiums registered a review-period CAGR of 16.6%. According to the Federation of Insurance Companies Law National African (FANAF) 2012 report, the Togolese insurance industry was ranked eighth in terms of insurance sales turnover with a market share of 3.9% among the 16 countries in the federation.
There were 14 insurance companies operating in the Togolese insurance industry at the end of 2011. Of these, seven were non-life insurers, five were life insurers and two were reinsurers. The industry is regulated and supervised by the Inter-African Conference of Insurance Markets (CIMA)."
Report Highlights
- The Togolese insurance industry is small and relatively underdeveloped when compared to other countries with more mature economies
- The non-life segment accounted for the largest share of 45.2% of the total insurance written premium value in 2013
- Review-period demand for health insurance products was driven by the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme for Togolese civil servants by the ILO in February 2011
- Togo's population is an important driver for industry growth; a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period
- The Togolese insurance industry is small and concentrated with the three-leading competitors in both the life and non-life segment commanding key shares"
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Togo:
- It provides historical values for the Togolese insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Togolese insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Togo, and outlines the key regulations affecting them."
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Togolese insurance industry and each segment within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Togolese insurance industry.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Togolese insurance industry.
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Togolese insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future."
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Union Insurance Life of Togo, NSIA Life Togo, Togo Group Life Insurance, Colina SA, Nouvelle Societe Interafricaine d'Assurance, Allianz Togo Assurances,
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