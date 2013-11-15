Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Insurance Industry in Tunisia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

In terms of the MENA region as a whole, the Tunisian insurance industry is relatively small. However, the financial crisis and Tunisian revolution of 2011 did not have any significant impact on the countrys financial services sector. The main reason for this was the country's limited economic participation in a global sense. The Tunisian insurance industry is dominated by the non-life insurance segment, which accounted for 69.6% of the industrys written premium in 2012. Segment growth was driven by a favorable regulatory framework, as insurance classes such as motor third-party liability, professional liability and work accident insurance are compulsory. In written premium value terms, the industry grew from TND955.7 million (US$775.1 million) in 2008 to TND1.2 billion (US$790.3 million) in 2012, recording a review-period (2008?2012) CAGR of 6.6%.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Tunisia:

It provides historical values for the Tunisian insurance industry for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Tunisian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Tunisia and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Tunisian insurance industry and each segment within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Tunisian insurance industry

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Tunisian insurance industry

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Tunisian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future



Key Highlights

The Tunisian insurance industry grew in terms of written premium value, from TND955.7 million (US$775.1 million) in 2008 to TND1.2 billion (US$790.3 million) in 2012, representative of a review-period CAGR of 6.6%

Insurance penetration remains low when compared to other countries in the region and stood at 1.7% in 2012, as compared to 3.5% in Morocco

The new FDI legislation is likely to strengthen the Tunisian insurance industry

The Tunisian insurance industry is regulated by the General Insurance Committee (CGA), which is authorized by the Ministry of Finance to administer, supervise and regulate the Tunisian insurance industry

The Tunisian insurance industry is highly consolidated, with the 10-leading companies accounting for 84.7% of the industry in 2011



Companies Mentioned



STAR Assurances

Comar Assurances

GAT Assurances

Astree Assurances

Assurances Maghrebia

AMI assurances

Carte

Mutuelle Assurance de l Enseignement(MAE)

BIAT Insurance

LLOYD Tunisien



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146458/the-insurance-industry-in-tunisia-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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