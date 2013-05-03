The Insurance Industry in Ukraine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Ukraine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Ukraine:
- It provides historical values for the Ukrainian insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Ukrainian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Ukraine and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Highlights
- The growth of Ukrainian industry was partly due to the mandatory provisions for motor-third party liability and property insurance, small consumer loans and improving macro and micro economic fundamentals.
- The growth in the non-life insurance segment was attributed to the strong growth registered in the motor and property insurance categories, which were driven by mandatory insurance provisions.
- The presence of a range of saving products offered by banks with relatively higher interest rates, a decline in the total population and weak consumer purchasing power were the key causes of the underdevelopment of the Ukrainian life insurance segment.
- As a part of healthcare reforms, the government intends to enact laws relating to compulsory health insurance by 2014 and provide a range of healthcare facilities to citizens.
- In order to make the country's insurance legislation compliant with that of the EU, the Insurance Supervisory Authority of Ukraine applies mandatory provisions for a range of insurance such as property, vehicle, small consumer loans and is proposed to make health insurance compulsory by 2014.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Ukraine:
- It provides historical values for the Ukrainian insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Ukrainian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Ukraine and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Ukrainian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Ukrainian insurance industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Axa Insurance Ukraine, Insurance Company TAS, PZU Ukraine Life Insurance, JSIC INGO Ukraine, Ukrainian Insurance Group
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Trinidad and Tobago, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Guatemala, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in UAE, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Tunisia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016