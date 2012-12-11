Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Uruguay, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The written premium value of the Uruguayan insurance industry increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the review period. This was mainly driven by stable economic growth during the review period. Unlike many other Latin American countries, Uruguay did not experience a recession between 2007 and 2009, with its economic indicators remaining more stable. There is a high demand for crop insurance products such as hail insurance and additional perils such as wind, freeze and excess moisture. In recent years, new insurance products such as multi-peril crop insurance (MPCI) have become popular. Forestry insurance is also very popular in Uruguay. The growth in tourism and increased investment in building infrastructure will drive the demand for property insurance over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Uruguay:
- It provides historical values for the Uruguayan insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Uruguayan insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Uruguay and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related in the Uruguayan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Uruguayan insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the the Uruguayan insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco de Seguros del Estado, Uruguay RSA, Porto Seguro, MAPFRE Uruguay S.A, Metlife Seguros de Vida, Sancor Seguros Uruguay S.A., AIG Uruguay, Compania Cooperativa de Seguros Surco, HDI Seguros S.A.
