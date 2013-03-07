The Insurance Industry in Yemen, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Yemen, including:
- The Yemeni insurance industry’s growth prospects by insurance segments and categories
- The competitive landscape in the Yemen insurance industry
- The current trends and drivers of the Yemen insurance industry
- The challenges facing the Yemen insurance industry
- The regulatory framework of the Yemen insurance industry
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Yemen:
- It provides historic values for the Yemeni insurance industry for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011–2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Yemeni insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Yemen and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Highlights
- The size of the Yemeni insurance industry is relatively small compared to neighboring MENA countries.
- Over 89% of the country’s inhabitants do not posses any kind of insurance, despite the existence of insurance services in the country for several decades.
- The main reasons for this low penetration are low awareness of insurance products and the extreme political and economic conditions in the country.
- Demand for conventional insurance policies is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period.
- This will be driven by the low insurance penetration level and by the government’s initiative to encourage overseas investors by opening up the economy.
- Yemen is expected to gain membership to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is likely to attract foreign inward investments into Yemen.
Companies Mentioned
United Insurance Trust Yemen Insurance and Reinsurance Mareb Insurance Company Yemen Insurance Company Al-Watania Insurance Company
