- It provides historic values for the Yemeni insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Yemeni insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Yemen and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Highlights
- The size of the Yemeni insurance industry is relatively small compared to neighboring MENA countries.
- Over 89% of the country's inhabitants do not posses any kind of insurance, despite the existence of insurance services in the country for several decades.
- The main reasons for this low penetration are low awareness of insurance products and the extreme political and economic conditions in the country.
- Demand for conventional insurance policies is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period.
- This will be driven by the low insurance penetration level and by the government's initiative to encourage overseas investors by opening up the economy.
- Yemen is expected to gain membership to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is likely to attract foreign inward investments into Yemen.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: United Insurance, Trust Yemen Insurance and Reinsurance, Mareb Insurance Company, Yemen Insurance Company, Al-Watania Insurance Company
