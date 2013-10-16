The Insurance Purchase Decision - US - October 2013: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on The Insurance Purchase Decision - US - October 2013. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Insurance Purchase Decision.



This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.



Mintel research sources can include exclusive consumer data, brand/company research and insights from key trade members. This means that we provide you with the complete picture and robust information you need to make the decisions to drive your business forward.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Direct marketing creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Insurance ownership, by type, July 2013

Market drivers

Demographics favor growing sales

Figure 2: US population growth, by age, 2008-18

The consumer

Insurance agents are still important

Figure 3: Top five sources of insurance information, by age, July 2013

Most people don’t plan to purchase insurance any time soon

Figure 4: Plans to purchase any type of insurance independently, by type, July 2013

Automatic renewal is a challenge

Figure 5: Attitude toward automatic renewal, by age, July 2013

Customer satisfaction

Figure 6: Customer satisfaction, by type of insurance, July 2013

What we think



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Issues and Insights

How can the industry encourage consumers to purchase life insurance?

Issues:

Figure 7: Life insurance ownership, by household income, July 2013

Insights:

How will healthcare reform affect who purchases health insurance?

Issues:

Insights:

Figure 8: Top five sources of information for independently purchased health insurance, by source, July 2013

How will private health exchanges change the health insurance landscape?

Issues:

Insights:

How can insurers attract the young customers they need?

Issues:

Figure 9: Top five sources of insurance information, by age, July 2013

Figure 10: Importance of insurance company’s online capabilities, by gender and age, July 2013

Insights:



Trend Application

Inspire trend: Return to the Experts

Inspire trend: The Power of One

Figure 11: Incidence of insurance ownership – have no insurance, by marital status, july 2013

Mintel futures: Humans



Market Size

Key points

Life insurance net premiums increased sharply from 2010 to 2011

Figure 12: Life insurance industry statistics, 2011 vs. 2001 and 2010

Auto insurance premiums continue to rise

Figure 13: Auto insurance – total written premiums, 2004-12

Homeowners/renters premiums up 5.7%

Figure 14: Homeowners insurance – total written premiums, 2004-12

Health insurance premiums are increasing

Figure 15: Health insurance – total written premiums, 2004-12

More people have auto insurance than any other kind

Figure 16: Type of insurance owned, July 2013



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